West Asia crisis: Indian hotels see double-digit rise in wedding bookings

India's luxury hotels are witnessing a sharp rise in wedding bookings this year as uncertainty around overseas travel and the ongoing US-Iran conflict prompt more couples to choose domestic destinations over international venues.

According to a report by The Economic Times, leading hospitality chains are reporting double-digit growth in wedding enquiries and confirmed bookings, providing a boost to the sector at a time when global travel has become more unpredictable due to fluctuating flight schedules, rising airfares and safety concerns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also recently urged Indians to avoid overseas destination weddings amid the current geopolitical tensions.

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ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha told ET that the chain is seeing a "strong demand" for weddings, with a clear year-on-year uptick, particularly at luxury properties in Goa, Agra, Jaipur and Udaipur. He said the growing preference for domestic celebrations, coupled with constraints on international travel, is supporting demand.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has recorded a 25% increase in wedding bookings at its Goa properties compared to the same period last year. Ranjit Phillipose, Senior Vice President of Operations for Goa, told ET that destinations in the Middle East had attracted many Indian weddings in the past, but safety concerns are now driving families back to Indian venues. He added that couples are even opting for monsoon weddings in Goa, a trend that was uncommon earlier.

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The shift is visible across the hospitality industry. Radisson Hotel Group said wedding enquiries across its portfolio have grown in double digits year-on-year, with properties in Goa, Nashik, Chandigarh, Indore and Guwahati performing particularly well. "Travellers are increasingly opting for domestic destinations that offer strong hospitality infrastructure, accessibility and unique experiences," Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO (South Asia) told ET.

Marriott International's Noor Mahal Delhi NCR Karnal, the first Autograph Collection hotel in India, is also benefiting from the trend. General Manager Mahesh Singh Jasrotia told ET that the property's wedding business is tracking more than 25% ahead of last year, with several celebrations originally planned overseas now shifting to India.

Hotel groups are also expanding their wedding offerings. Fairmont Jaipur has introduced "The Green Kitchen", a vegetarian culinary concept tailored for Jain and Marwari weddings, while Sarovar Hotels is promoting emerging destinations such as Pilibhit, Sindhudurg and Mathura. Sarovar said weddings and related events contributed nearly 16% of its overall food and beverage revenue during the first five months of 2026.

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Leisure Hotels Group, which has seen a 20% jump in wedding enquiries, is developing a dedicated wedding platform to streamline planning and strengthen its presence in the segment.