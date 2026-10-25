IndiGo to shift 12 international routes from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport; check details

The move will cover 11 existing international destinations, including Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta.

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IndiGo will also introduce a daily flight to Kathmandu, taking its international network at Navi Mumbai to 12 destinations between February and July 2027.

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According to a joint statement by IndiGo and AAHL, the transition is in the final stages of operational planning. The exact dates for shifting individual flights will be announced after the necessary approvals and coordination are completed.

IndiGo will also shift the domestic services required to support its international operations at Navi Mumbai.

This will allow passengers travelling between domestic and international destinations on IndiGo to make connections through NMIA instead of transferring between Mumbai's two airports.

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The airline and airport operator are coordinating infrastructure and operational arrangements to facilitate these connections.

For passengers, the phased transition will make it important to check the departure and arrival airport carefully while booking tickets, particularly for connecting journeys.

The shift is also expected to create additional capacity at the existing Mumbai airport, allowing IndiGo to introduce new international services across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2027.

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The airline plans to use its growing fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, including the longer-range A321XLR, to support the expansion.

The move comes as CSMIA prepares for the redevelopment of Terminal 1, a project that will require reductions in airport capacity by 2030.

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IndiGo will contribute to these reductions by moving some of its operations to Navi Mumbai.

The airline and AAHL will also coordinate any further changes required at Terminal 1, including accommodating affected services at Terminal 2 as redevelopment progresses.

Navi Mumbai to emerge as second aviation hub

The transition is part of a plan to develop a dual-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

While Navi Mumbai International Airport will accommodate expanding domestic and international traffic, CSMIA will continue operating and introduce additional routes as capacity becomes available.

The companies said the phased approach would help balance operations between the two airports, taking into account the presence of different airlines at CSMIA.

It is also intended to minimise disruption for passengers and provide greater certainty to airlines as the existing airport undergoes infrastructure upgrades.

What passengers should know

Passengers travelling on IndiGo's international services from Mumbai will need to verify whether their flights depart from CSMIA or NMIA once the transition begins.

The changes will be implemented in phases between February and July 2027, rather than all flights moving on a single date.

Those booking connecting flights should also confirm that their domestic and international services operate from the same airport.

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IndiGo currently operates more than 430 aircraft and nearly 2,200 daily flights, connecting over 95 domestic and 40 international destinations, according to the airline.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, operates eight airports, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The company is developing NMIA as a major aviation hub to support growing passenger demand in the Mumbai region.

(With inputs from PTI)

