West Asia war: IndiGo cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 31 amid security concerns. Details here

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The latest advisory affects passengers travelling between India and four Saudi Arabian cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. While services to and from Riyadh have been suspended for the remainder of October, cancellations for the other three destinations currently extend until October 27.
IndiGo asks passengers to check flight status
The airline said the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority. It added that affected customers are being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking.
IndiGo has advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience. Travellers can visit the airline's flight-status page at goindigo.in/check-flight-status for the latest information regarding their journeys.
The airline also expressed regret over the disruption, acknowledging the uncertainty and inconvenience caused to passengers whose travel plans may be affected.
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Security situation prompts continued monitoring
The cancellations come as IndiGo continues to assess the changing security environment in the region. The airline has not provided a specific timeline for the resumption of the affected services beyond the dates mentioned in its advisory.
Passengers with upcoming bookings to or from Saudi Arabia should monitor official airline communications for further updates and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.