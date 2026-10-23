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West Asia war: IndiGo cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 31 amid security concerns. Details here

West Asia war: IndiGo cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 31 amid security concerns. Details here

IndiGo has advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:23 PM IST
West Asia war: IndiGo cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 31 amid security concerns. Details hereIndiGo issues travel advisory for Saudi Arabia flights

IndiGo has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh until October 31, 2026, amid the evolving security situation in the region. Flights connecting Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until October 27, the airline announced in a travel advisory on Friday.

In a post on X, IndiGo said the decision was taken following a careful assessment of the prevailing security situation. The airline added that it is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities to evaluate the situation.

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The latest advisory affects passengers travelling between India and four Saudi Arabian cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. While services to and from Riyadh have been suspended for the remainder of October, cancellations for the other three destinations currently extend until October 27.

IndiGo asks passengers to check flight status

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The airline said the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority. It added that affected customers are being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking.

IndiGo has advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience. Travellers can visit the airline's flight-status page at goindigo.in/check-flight-status for the latest information regarding their journeys.

The airline also expressed regret over the disruption, acknowledging the uncertainty and inconvenience caused to passengers whose travel plans may be affected.

ALSO READ: 'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia that killed one, injured three

Security situation prompts continued monitoring

The cancellations come as IndiGo continues to assess the changing security environment in the region. The airline has not provided a specific timeline for the resumption of the affected services beyond the dates mentioned in its advisory.

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Passengers with upcoming bookings to or from Saudi Arabia should monitor official airline communications for further updates and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.

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Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:23 PM IST
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