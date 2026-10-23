West Asia war: IndiGo cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 31 amid security concerns. Details here

READ THIS: 'Early return of affected pilgrims...': India ramps up efforts to bring stranded Umrah pilgrims, says MEA

The latest advisory affects passengers travelling between India and four Saudi Arabian cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. While services to and from Riyadh have been suspended for the remainder of October, cancellations for the other three destinations currently extend until October 27.

Travel Advisory In view of the evolving security situation and following a careful assessment, IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive). The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities to assess the situation. Affected customers are being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/m6CIGr4Vss before proceeding to the airport. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and uncertainty this may cause to your travel plans and appreciate your patience and understanding. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 23, 2026

IndiGo asks passengers to check flight status

Advertisement

The airline said the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority. It added that affected customers are being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking.

IndiGo has advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience. Travellers can visit the airline's flight-status page at goindigo.in/check-flight-status for the latest information regarding their journeys.

The airline also expressed regret over the disruption, acknowledging the uncertainty and inconvenience caused to passengers whose travel plans may be affected.

ALSO READ: 'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia that killed one, injured three

Security situation prompts continued monitoring

The cancellations come as IndiGo continues to assess the changing security environment in the region. The airline has not provided a specific timeline for the resumption of the affected services beyond the dates mentioned in its advisory.

Advertisement

Passengers with upcoming bookings to or from Saudi Arabia should monitor official airline communications for further updates and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.