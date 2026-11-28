In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress reminded Sharad Pawar and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule of the support it had extended during the Rajya Sabha elections in March 2026. The party questioned why the NCP (SP) was now backing legislation opposed by its INDIA bloc partners.

The Maharashtra Congress said the NCP (SP) had only 10 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly at the time, while 36 votes were required for a candidate to secure a Rajya Sabha seat. The Congress had 16 MLAs and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20.

The Congress claimed that Sule had personally approached its senior leaders to seek support for her father's candidature. It said Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge agreed to support Pawar without hesitation, following which the party gave up its claim to the seat.

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The Shiv Sena (UBT) subsequently extended its support, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously backed Pawar's candidature.

"Congress set aside its claim to its own seat and supported Sharad Pawar's candidacy. And now what? Against the backdrop of the delimitation law, the same Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and their Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are going to support the BJP government," the Maharashtra Congress said.

Rahul Gandhi vows to fight Bill 'tooth and nail'

The Congress has accused the Narendra Modi government of using the special sitting of Parliament to push through delimitation instead of implementing women's reservation. It alleged that the exercise was aimed at securing a "fraudulent two-thirds majority" in the Lok Sabha, India Today reported, citing sources present at an internal strategy meeting.

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At the meeting, Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have said that the Congress would not back down even if the numbers were against it. He told party leaders that every effort would be made to bring Opposition parties together and defeat the proposed legislation.

At a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group at Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence, Gandhi is learnt to have said that the BJP was bringing back the Bill to serve its political interests and that the Congress would do everything possible to defeat it, as it had done previously.

"We will fight it tooth and nail to defeat it, just as we did last time. We will make every effort to bring all Opposition parties on board, but a lot will depend on their respective positions," Gandhi is learnt to have told the meeting.

Sources said Gandhi also underlined the importance of parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction in building a united Opposition response to the proposed legislation.

Congress warns INDIA bloc partners against breaking ranks

The Congress has indicated that any departure from the Opposition's collective position on delimitation could affect the functioning of the INDIA bloc.

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A senior Congress leader told India Today that the party would have to reassess its approach if the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction voted in favour of the Delimitation Bill. The leader said "business cannot be as usual" if any constituent of the Opposition alliance abandoned the collective pledge made earlier against the proposed exercise.

The remarks indicated that the Congress could reconsider its political engagement with alliance partners if they took a position contrary to the Opposition's stand on delimitation.

Congress raises concern over draft legislation

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting was attended by Kharge, Gandhi and several senior leaders. The party expressed concern that the government had not circulated the draft legislation among MPs even though the Lok Sabha was scheduled to take up the Constitution Amendment Bill and related legislation on November 30.

The Congress alleged that the government was keeping Opposition MPs in the dark while preparing to push through major constitutional changes.

After the meeting, Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi said the party would hold another round of discussions with Opposition parties on Saturday under Kharge's leadership to coordinate its response.

"According to reports, the Modi government is once again trying to introduce a delimitation Bill in Parliament. The Congress party's clear demands are that the existing strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained, women's reservation should be implemented on the basis of the current strength of the House, and the existing distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states should remain unchanged for the next 25 years," Gogoi said.

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Gaurav Gogoi links delimitation to electoral roll revision

Drawing a parallel with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Gogoi questioned whether the government was seeking to determine not only who could vote but also where people would vote through delimitation.

"First, through SIR, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah decided who would vote and who would not. Now, through delimitation, will they decide who votes where and who does not?" he asked.

Gogoi also accused the government of undermining the Election Commission, alleging that the poll body had been reduced to a "puppet" of the Modi government. Questioning the government's commitment to parliamentary functioning, Gogoi referred to the suspension of more than 140 Opposition MPs in a single day and subsequent legislation granting legal immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner.

He alleged that the BJP's objective was to alter the Constitution by increasing its numbers in Parliament through delimitation.

"The BJP's intention is to change the Constitution. Since they could not achieve their objectives earlier, they now want to change the Constitution by increasing their numbers through delimitation. That is their ultimate goal. But the Congress, along with other Opposition parties, will firmly resist this," he added.

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Jairam Ramesh questions purpose of special sitting

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that delimitation, and not women's reservation, was the real purpose of the special sitting of Parliament.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the women's reservation law had been passed in September 2023 but was notified only on April 16, 2026. He also questioned the Election Commission's proposed role in delimitation, alleging that the exercise could be used to alter constituency boundaries.