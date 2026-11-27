राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पार्टी शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षाच्या वतीने व्हिप जाहीर करण्यात आला आहे. माहितीसाठी. https://t.co/avRs69GGZj — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) November 27, 2026

The report said Congress leaders are still trying to convince Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule, NCP-SP’s working president, to reconsider their stance. However, the senior leader suggested that the party leadership may have already made up its mind.

READ THIS: BT Explainer | What is Delimitation Bill? How will it reshape the future of parliament?

What is the Delimitation Bill controversy?

The BJP-led Centre is preparing to push legislation linking the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies with a delimitation exercise. The proposed package seeks to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha from its current 543 elected seats to as many as 850.

Advertisement

According to The Indian Express report, BJP claims that the proposed formula would increase parliamentary representation by 50% across states. The Congress, however, has questioned the proposal, arguing that delimitation could alter the political balance between states and potentially benefit the BJP in the Hindi-speaking region.

A Congress leader cited in the report alleged that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could give the BJP an electoral advantage because of its stronger position in northern India. BJP has rejected the Opposition's criticism, maintaining that it is reaching out to parties across ideological lines to build support for the legislation.

Supriya Sule's position and opposition unity

NCP-SP has indicated that it is open to supporting delimitation if every state receives a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats, rather than having representation determined by population-based calculations alone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Govt may delink Census from delimitation, increase state seats 50% uniformly

Sule has argued that a uniform increase would prevent states from being disadvantaged because of differences in population growth. However, the party's position has raised questions about its coordination with INDIA bloc partners, particularly the Congress, which opposes linking women's reservation with delimitation.

The political implications are significant because NCP-SP has eight Lok Sabha MPs whose support could matter in the parliamentary arithmetic surrounding the proposed constitutional amendment.

Pawar's political history adds to speculation

The report also places the latest developments against the backdrop of Pawar's long and complicated political relationship with BJP. Despite their parties' rivalry, Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have maintained cordial relations over the years.

Past political developments, including the brief BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra in 2019 and the subsequent split in the undivided NCP in 2023, have added to speculation about a possible realignment.