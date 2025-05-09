The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular on Friday stating that no leave of any kind would be granted to officers, except on medical grounds, due to the ongoing security situation. The directive is aimed at ensuring maximum operational readiness as India faces growing tensions with Pakistan.

"In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders. Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately," the circular read.

This move comes as part of India's heightened alert status following military confrontations with Pakistan. Earlier, the central government empowered the Army Chief to call out every officer and enrolled person of the Territorial Army to support the regular Army, further escalating the security measures.

Earlier this evening, the MEA informed that Pakistan used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to target 36 locations in India on May 8 night but failed in its attempt. Addressing the media, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that on the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. "Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control."

"Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations. The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means," she added. "The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones."

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that in response to the Pakistani attack, armed drones were launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan. "One of the drones was able to destroy an AD (air defence) radar."

