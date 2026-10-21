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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Consumers should check the latest rates announced by their local gas distributors, as prices may vary across cities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 8:38 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesDomestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG cylinder prices, along with compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) rates, remain key concerns for households, motorists and businesses across India on October 21. While domestic cooking gas prices continue to be a closely watched expense, the October 1 increase in commercial LPG cylinder rates has added to operating costs for restaurants, hotels and other food businesses. City-wise, CNG and PNG prices continue to differ depending on local taxes, distribution charges and gas supply costs.

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In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942, while a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder costs ₹2,810 following a ₹62.50 increase in October. Consumers should check the latest rates announced by their local gas distributors, as prices may vary across cities. Any proposed changes to natural gas supply or hydrogen blending remain separate from current retail prices unless officially implemented.

MUST READ: India’s LNG costs surge to $26.4 per mmBtu despite efforts to protect supplies

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 21

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

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939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 21

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 21

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

89

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

103

Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 21

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Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that it is extremely difficult to reach a peace deal with Iran, adding that economic pressure will continue until Tehran stops targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Hormuz will remain closed until Washington accepts Tehran’s conditions, adding that indirect talks continue through Pakistan and Qatar.

Oil exports from the Gulf have exceeded levels recorded before the US-Israel war on Iran, despite continued attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

SEE WHY: Strait of Hormuz could become ‘redundant’ in the next five years: HSBC Group CEO

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on Middle East supply concerns, with traders wary of Red Sea shipping risks and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Brent crude futures crossed $110 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed by more than a dollar to reach $99 per barrel.

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US President Donald Trump says it is Iran’s “dream” for the war with the US to continue beyond the November midterm elections. Trump added that increased oil prices were a “very small price to pay for keeping a nuclear weapon away from the world’s number one state sponsor of terror”.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 8:38 AM IST
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