LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: India’s LNG costs surge to $26.4 per mmBtu despite efforts to protect supplies

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida Advertisement 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 21

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 89 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 103 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 21

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that it is extremely difficult to reach a peace deal with Iran, adding that economic pressure will continue until Tehran stops targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Hormuz will remain closed until Washington accepts Tehran’s conditions, adding that indirect talks continue through Pakistan and Qatar.

Oil exports from the Gulf have exceeded levels recorded before the US-Israel war on Iran, despite continued attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

SEE WHY: Strait of Hormuz could become ‘redundant’ in the next five years: HSBC Group CEO

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on Middle East supply concerns, with traders wary of Red Sea shipping risks and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Brent crude futures crossed $110 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed by more than a dollar to reach $99 per barrel.

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US President Donald Trump says it is Iran’s “dream” for the war with the US to continue beyond the November midterm elections. Trump added that increased oil prices were a “very small price to pay for keeping a nuclear weapon away from the world’s number one state sponsor of terror”.