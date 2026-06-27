One meeting, and it was over: 150 Indian techies laid off overnight without severance 

A sudden corporate shutdown has left 150 technology professionals jobless overnight after an engineering team in India was abruptly terminated during a late-night video conference.

The sweeping cuts came to light through a viral social media post by a software engineer who detailed how the entire division was blindsided by an unexpected 9 PM Microsoft Teams call. Without any prior warning, the organisation closed its India operations, instantly severing workers from their primary source of income and corporate access.

Advertisement

The anonymous full-stack developer, who had spent nearly two years rising from an intern to a full-time engineer at the firm, characterised the rapid sequence of events as an absolute shock.

"One meeting, and it was over"

Adding to the distress of the workforce, the company reportedly offered no financial cushion or traditional transition assistance to help the team weather the sudden termination.

"What made the situation even harder was that there was no severance or layoff package. One meeting, and it was over."

The techie, who specialised in building production applications using React, Node.js, JavaScript, and TypeScript, noted that despite the devastating delivery, they remained grateful for the technical growth and the chance to work with "amazing teammates".

Advertisement

Desperate for clarity in an increasingly volatile job landscape, the engineer turned to the online community for advice on how to navigate an immediate job hunt and stay motivated after such a sudden dismissal.

The disclosure sparked waves of intense criticism across online platforms, with users questioning the legality and ethics of eliminating entire operations without a soft landing for staff. In response to a query regarding the total absence of a notice period, the former employee confirmed the absolute finality of the decision: "They shut down the company with immediate effect."

Compounding the controversy, separate employee accounts alleged that the organization actively tried to erase its digital footprint in the region shortly after the terminations took place. Workers reported that the company removed its local LinkedIn page and deleted posts specifically associated with the India engineering team.