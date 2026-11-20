The Zoho founder in a post on X wrote, "Given the scale of MAGA losses, it is likely that immigration policy will make a sharp reversal in America, both legal and illegal immigration. The unsustainable financial and economic bubble had long been sustained with demographic fuel. The demographic fuel tap for the bubble was shut for a period and now it may be turned back on. Not a prediction so much as a possible scenario to keep in mind."

Given the scale of MAGA losses, it is likely that immigration policy will make a sharp reversal in America, both legal and illegal immigration. The unsustainable financial and economic bubble had long been sustained with demographic fuel. A good example is housing. Housing demand at the margin came from immigrants and that demand got sharply cut in recent MAGA years. The demographic fuel tap for the bubble was shut for a period and now it may be turned back on. Not a prediction so much as a possible scenario to keep in mind. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 20, 2026

Indian visa applications & Green Card developments

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The US Department of Labor has moved forward with proposed changes to the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) process for employment-based green cards — including expanded recruitment steps, longer job advertising periods, post-layoff rules, and proposals touching Schedule A — adding regulatory complexity alongside recent PERM suspensions hitting several major IT employers.

In the November 2026 Visa Bulletin, Final Action Dates for India held at February 1, 2023, for EB-1 and November 1, 2013, for EB-2, while EB-3 skilled workers and other workers moved forward by three weeks to January 22, 2014. Among family-sponsored categories for India, F2A shifted by one month to October 22, 2026.

Indian applicants continue to face stricter processing rules, including no interview waiver ("dropbox") option for F-1 visas in India and requirements to apply in one's country of nationality or residence. At the same time, students and dependent work-permit holders are tracking regulatory changes around Optional Practical Training (OPT) fees and the end of automatic renewal extensions for certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), including H-4 EAD renewals.

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Trump administration's immigration policies

On November 16, 2026, US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor vacated a Department of Homeland Security rule that sought to end "duration of status" for F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors and tighten rules on program changes, finding that DHS overstepped its statutory authority.

The administration has curtailed Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and humanitarian parole programmes affecting well over a million people since January 2025 while stepping up border and interior enforcement, including checks on commercial truck drivers and ongoing border barrier disputes.

Supporters of the administration's approach point to lower southwest border apprehensions and public-safety enforcement actions, while state attorneys general, immigrant advocates, and business groups challenge deportations, due-process concerns, and labor shortages across key industries.