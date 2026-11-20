The Prime Minister said the occasion was special as FICCI had completed 100 years since its establishment. Remaining alert and active for a century, evolving with changing times and continuing to play a role in the country's economic journey was a major achievement for any organisation, he said.

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Modi said periodic introspection was necessary for progress. He added that this applied not only to individuals but also to industry and the country.

He said industry must assess what it seeks to achieve over the next 20 years and determine how it can contribute to the vision of a developed India by 2047. Against the backdrop of resources being weaponised, businesses must consider which products and capabilities can be developed within the country, he added.

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The Prime Minister urged businesses to expand into sectors where there was demand at both the national and international levels.

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Citing the pharmaceutical industry, Modi said India was known as the pharmacy of the world but continued to import active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates worth billions of dollars. He said the industry must identify which of these products could be developed domestically.

Modi said similar challenges existed in several other sectors. India would also have to develop expertise in minerals, he added.

The Prime Minister said India remained the world's fastest-growing economy, with several major global institutions expecting the country's growth rate to be 7 per cent this year. He said India's exports reached nearly $50 billion in October, the highest recorded by the country in a single month.

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Modi said these achievements had prompted institutions such as Moody's, S&P, Fitch Ratings and the World Bank to revise India's growth projections upwards. He reiterated that industry must review its long-term goals, strengthen domestic capabilities and contribute to the vision of a developed India by 2047.