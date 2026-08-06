RBI tightens loan recovery rules, bars harassment and strengthens borrower protection

Banks must adopt a comprehensive recovery policy

Under the new framework, banks must formulate a detailed policy governing loan recovery. The policy should define triggers for initiating recovery, escalation mechanisms, borrower engagement in cases of financial distress, due diligence norms for recovery agencies, performance monitoring and compensation payable to borrowers for losses arising from non-compliant recovery practices.

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The RBI has also strengthened norms for recovery agencies. Banks must conduct due diligence before appointing recovery agencies, periodically verify the background of recovery agents and ensure that only agents certified by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) or an approved institute undertake recovery-related activities.

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Greater transparency and fair treatment for borrowers

To improve transparency, banks will have to publish an updated list of empanelled recovery agencies on their websites and inform borrowers at least one day before a recovery agent makes the first in-person visit. Borrowers must also be notified if the assigned recovery agency changes or its services are terminated.

Recovery agents will be required to carry identity cards and authorisation letters, visit borrowers only between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., unless specifically requested otherwise, and interact in a civil manner. They must avoid contacting borrowers during bereavement, medical emergencies or other sensitive occasions.

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The directions explicitly prohibit abusive language, threats, anonymous or excessive calls, public humiliation, social media posts disclosing borrower details and intimidation of borrowers, their relatives or colleagues. The RBI has also directed banks to ensure that recovery targets and incentive structures do not encourage harsh recovery practices.

Rules for technology-based recovery

The RBI has laid down detailed safeguards for technology-based recovery tools. Banks cannot remotely disable or restrict a borrower's mobile phone unless the loan was specifically taken to finance that device. Even then, restrictions can begin only after the account becomes 30 days past due, with full restrictions permitted only after 60 days. Essential services such as incoming calls, SMS, emergency SOS features and functions required for employment cannot be blocked.

If a bank wrongly restricts a financed device or delays restoring access after repayment, it must compensate the borrower ₹250 per hour, subject to a maximum equal to the loan amount. Banks are also required to establish dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms and include the contact details of grievance officers in all recovery-related communications.

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