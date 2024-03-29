More trouble for AAP: MHA sanctions CBI inquiry against Satyendar Jain

The Union Home Ministry on Friday accorded sanction for a CBI inquiry against Satyendar Jain, who is already behind bars, for allegedly extorting Rs 10 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as "protection money", a report said. Jain and former Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goel were accused of running an extortion racket from Tihar and demanding protection money from high-profile inmates, news agency ANI reported.

Conman Chandrashekhar has alleged that Jain extorted money in various tranches during 2018-21, either personally or through his accomplices -- to enable him live comfortably in different jails of Delhi -- Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli.

Early this year, Delhi LG VK Saxena sanctioned the CBI inquiry into extortion charges against Satyendar Jain.

In May 2022, Jain was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Supreme Court declined his most recent bail appeal earlier this month and directed him to turn himself in concerning the money laundering allegation.



Jain was granted temporary medical bail on May 26, 2023, after he collapsed in the bathroom in the prison. Following this, he had to undergo a spinal surgery.

