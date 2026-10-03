Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 to shut for 4 years from October 25: What flyers need to know

Why is Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 shutting down?

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the airport, said the redevelopment is being undertaken following a directive from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The demolition and reconstruction had originally been planned for mid-2025 but was postponed because airlines did not have an alternative facility to accommodate their operations.

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The availability of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has now provided an alternative within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, allowing the redevelopment of T1 to move ahead. MIAL has informed stakeholders that the redevelopment will commence in January 2027, while flight operations at T1 are scheduled to stop from October 25.

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What will happen to flights?

Airlines currently operating from T1 will have the option of shifting their operations to Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport, moving flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport or temporarily suspending services.

Some domestic operations are expected to move to T2, while some international services currently operating from T2 could potentially shift to NMIA to create additional capacity. Akasa Air has already started shifting its operations, while discussions with other airlines are underway.

MIAL has also said that airlines' existing slot rights will be “honoured” once the rebuilt terminal becomes operational. Slot rights refer to an airline’s allocated permission to operate arrivals or departures at particular times.

Passenger traffic impact

The closure is significant because Mumbai airport currently handles around 950 flights every day through its two terminals. T1 handled nearly 15 million passengers during FY 2025-26, while T2 handled approximately 40 million passengers.

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The redevelopment is expected to temporarily put pressure on airport capacity as airlines redistribute their operations between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

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A new Terminal 1

The existing T1 complex is around 84 years old, and its demolition has been under consideration for several years. The redevelopment is intended to create a new terminal with improved infrastructure and greater passenger-handling capacity.

The project will coincide with Mumbai’s transition towards a dual-airport system, with NMIA playing a larger role in handling the region’s growing air traffic. AERA has also introduced incentives aimed at encouraging new international routes from Navi Mumbai Airport.