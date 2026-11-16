NCDRC upholds ₹20 lakh penalty on ExportersIndia over online listing of explosive chemicals

In two orders dated November 12, 2026, the NCDRC upheld the penalties and directions issued by the CCPA in September. The regulator had imposed two separate penalties of ₹10 lakh each — one relating to the listing of ammonium nitrate and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN), and another concerning picric acid.

The CCPA had also directed the company to permanently discontinue the listing, hosting, advertising or facilitation of the sale of, or enquiries for, these substances and any other substance classified as an explosive under the Explosives Act, 1884, or the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Why was ExportersIndia penalised?

According to the CCPA’s findings, ExportersIndia displayed ammonium nitrate, PETN and picric acid as ordinary products, with price quotation options and an invitation to buyers to “Get Best Quotes”. The listings did not disclose that these substances were regulated explosives, that licences were required for their purchase or sale, or that unauthorised possession was punishable.

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The regulator also found that the platform displayed verified badges against sellers of these substances even though the company admitted that it had not checked the licences of either sellers or buyers.

The CCPA identified several compliance gaps, including the failure to verify sellers’ Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) licences, establish the licensed status of buyers, put in place traceability safeguards and display warnings about legal restrictions on the possession and use of the substances.

The authority held that these practices amounted to misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and violated consumers’ right to protection against the marketing of goods hazardous to life and property.

Intermediary protection argument rejected

Weblink.In had argued that it was merely an intermediary protected under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and that it could not be held responsible for the listings. The company also contended that it had no actual knowledge of the listings and that there was no specific legal requirement for it to verify the licences of sellers and buyers.

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However, the CCPA rejected the argument, holding that intermediary protection was conditional on compliance with due-diligence requirements. The NCDRC upheld this position, observing that platforms facilitating advertisements for trade in hazardous substances must exercise reasonable care and due diligence.

The commission also held that removing listings only after they were detected was insufficient and that the company could not claim immunity under Section 79 of the IT Act.

Other online platforms under scrutiny

The CCPA’s sector-wide review covered platforms including IndiaMART, Justdial, Dial4Trade, Sigma-Aldrich India, ExportersIndia, Ibuychemikals and TradeIndia.

The regulator said the platforms had enabled access to sensitive substances without adequate disclosure of sellers’ licences, verification of buyers, traceability safeguards or warnings about legal restrictions. The listings were subsequently delisted following the CCPA’s intervention.

Dial4Trade Technologies Private Limited was also penalised ₹10 lakh for listing ammonium nitrate, with the NCDRC dismissing its appeal on October 9, 2026. Just Dial Limited has likewise been penalised ₹10 lakh.

Proceedings against IndiaMART, Sigma-Aldrich Chemicals, TradeIndia and Ibuychemikals remain under investigation, according to the CCPA.

The latest orders reinforce the regulator’s position that online platforms hosting or promoting listings of regulated and hazardous goods must put adequate due-diligence mechanisms in place and cannot rely solely on their intermediary status to avoid responsibility.

