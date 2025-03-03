New passport rules: Birth certificate now mandatory for applicants born after this date; what are other key changes?

The Central government has introduced key changes to the passport application process, making birth certificates the only accepted proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023. This update, announced February last week as part of the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025, aims to standardise documentation and enhance the authenticity of birth records. The new rule will take effect once it is published in the official Gazette.

For those born before October 1, 2023, the process remains unchanged, and applicants can continue to use multiple documents—such as educational certificates, PAN cards, and driving licences—as proof of birth. This dual system ensures flexibility while transitioning to a stricter verification process for newer generations.

Who can issue birth certificates?

Only recognised authorities, including the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipal Corporations, or other bodies authorised under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will be eligible to issue valid birth certificates. This step ensures a uniform and reliable method of verifying an applicant's date of birth.

Other key changes in passport rules include:

Privacy enhancements

Residential addresses and parents' names will no longer be printed on the last page of the passport. Instead, immigration officials will retrieve these details using a barcode scan.

This update enhances privacy, particularly benefiting single-parent or estranged families.

Expanding Passport Seva Kendras

The government plans to increase Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) from 442 to 600 over the next five years.

This expansion aims to make passport services more accessible and efficient nationwide.

One birth certificate for multiple services

These changes align with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, which streamlines the use of birth certificates across multiple services, including passport applications, Aadhaar registrations, and education-related documentation.

With these amendments, the government seeks to improve documentation integrity, data security, and accessibility, ultimately simplifying the passport application process for Indian citizens.