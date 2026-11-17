But companies say the pattern is changing. What was earlier viewed as a panic-driven, pollution-season purchase is gradually becoming a year-round home-wellness product, with buyers increasingly researching room size, filter types and real-time AQI features before making a purchase.

“Air purifier sales on Amazon.in have doubled in the last week,” an Amazon India spokesperson told PTI, adding that consumers are increasingly exploring models based on room size, filter type and features such as live AQI sensors.

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Retailers report sharp growth

Tata Group-owned electronics retailer Croma said its air purifier sales volumes have more than doubled in 2026. The company said North India, especially Delhi-NCR, remains its strongest market, while Mumbai has also recorded higher demand during periods of poor air quality.

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“North India, particularly Delhi-NCR, remains the strongest market, while Mumbai also sees an uptick during periods of poor air quality,” said Shibashish Roy, CEO and Managing Director of Croma operator Infiniti Retail.

Xiaomi India said its air purifier sales grew nearly fourfold year on year, supported by improved availability and inventory planning. The company expects the Indian market to expand by around 20 per cent annually as awareness of indoor air quality rises.

“Xiaomi has witnessed approximately 4X year-on-year growth in air purifier sales,” said Gautam Batra, Associate Director of Product Marketing at Xiaomi India. “The next phase will be driven not just by seasonal pollution spikes but by a more informed consumer who recognises indoor air quality as an important part of everyday health and home wellness.”

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Market moves beyond Delhi-NCR

Although Delhi-NCR continues to lead sales, demand is now emerging from markets that were earlier considered peripheral to the category. Retailers and brands report growing interest from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, indicating that concerns over indoor air quality are no longer confined to the capital region.

The shift is also visible in consumer behaviour. Versuni India, formerly Philips Domestic Appliances India, said buyers are increasingly purchasing purifiers before pollution levels peak, rather than waiting for air quality to deteriorate sharply.

“While the number of severe pollution days in 2026 has reduced compared to last year, demand is becoming more consistent, signalling a shift from reactive, panic-driven buying to more proactive adoption,” said Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer at Versuni India.

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A growing category

Industry estimates cited by The Knowledge Company value India’s air-purifier market at ₹320 crore in FY25 and project it to reach ₹1,000 crore by FY30, implying a compound annual growth rate of 26 per cent.

With pollution continuing to affect large parts of North India and awareness spreading to newer markets, manufacturers expect air purifiers to move further from a seasonal emergency purchase towards a mainstream household appliance.

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(With agency inputs)