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Air France bans Pakistani pilots from Israel flights after Flydubai hijack attempt

Air France bans Pakistani pilots from Israel flights after Flydubai hijack attempt

The restrictions were reportedly reinforced following an incident on September 30 involving a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 4:26 PM IST
Air France bans Pakistani pilots from Israel flights after Flydubai hijack attemptAir France has barred pilots and cabin crew from Pakistan and several other countries from operating flights to and from Israel

Air France has barred pilots and cabin crew from Pakistan and several other countries from operating flights to and from Israel, following stricter aviation restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities. The move comes after an alleged hijacking attempt involving a Flydubai flight in September, prompting airlines to reassess crew deployment and security procedures, reported by Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

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The restrictions reportedly cover nationals of countries that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. US-based United Airlines has also informed its pilots and cabin crew about nationality-based restrictions, while Czech airline Smartwings has confirmed that it will comply with the Israeli requirements. The developments could have wider implications for international airlines employing crew members from affected countries.

READ THIS: Israel was prepared to shoot down Flydubai plane if it continued towards Tel Aviv: Report

What are Israel's new aviation restrictions?

Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety notified foreign airlines on October 1 that pilots and cabin crew operating flights into Israeli airspace must not hold the nationality, including dual nationality, of countries that lack diplomatic relations with Israel.

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The rules reportedly cover citizens of 31 countries, although an internal United Airlines scheduling memo listed 29. These include Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, among others.

The restrictions were reportedly reinforced following an incident on September 30 involving a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. An Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked the Indian captain and attempted to hijack the aircraft, raising serious concerns about aviation security.

Ethiopian Airlines flight asked to turn back

The restrictions have already affected flight operations. An Ethiopian Airlines flight travelling towards Tel Aviv was ordered to return to Addis Ababa after Israeli authorities identified an Indonesian pilot on board.

The airline reportedly replaced the pilot before the aircraft departed again for Tel Aviv. Ethiopian Airlines described the incident as a mistake, saying it had been unaware that the pilot was barred from operating the flight.

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ALSO READ: Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his role in foiling flydubai attack

Air France faces discrimination concerns

Air France has confirmed that it is complying with the Israeli requirements and has informed affected employees about the new rules. Reports also suggest that United Airlines is incorporating the restrictions into its crew-planning procedures.

However, the policy has raised concerns about possible discrimination based on nationality. A French aviation workers’ union reportedly opposed a proposal for employees to voluntarily disclose whether they were affected by the restrictions.

Legal experts have also questioned whether excluding employees from particular flights because of their nationality could conflict with French employment law.

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 4:26 PM IST
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