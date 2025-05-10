Pakistan names its military response ‘Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos’. Here's what it means

Pakistan has reportedly named its military response to India “Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos”, a term drawn from the Quran meaning “solid wall of lead.”

Multiple Pakistani news channels cited Surah Al-Saff (61:4) as the source, adding an ideological layer to the military escalation.

The announcement follows India’s precision strikes on three key Pakistani airbases early Saturday—Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Jhang)—in retaliation for weeks of cross-border hostilities, including the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

India’s strikes targeted critical military hubs. Nur Khan, just 10 km from Islamabad and adjacent to Pakistan’s military GHQ, was seen as a bold signal that no installation is off-limits if used for aggression. Murid, a drone warfare hub, and Rafiqui, home to JF-17 and Mirage squadrons, were also hit to degrade Pakistan’s air and drone capabilities.

In response, Pakistan claimed to have struck seven Indian sites and launched its Al-Fateh ballistic missile, dedicating it to children it alleges were killed in Indian operations.

Indian officials have dismissed the claim as propaganda to distract from Pakistan’s backing of terror groups.