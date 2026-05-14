'Paper leak is conclusive proof of...': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges Centre to abolish NEET exam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday renewed the state’s long-standing opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), urging the Union government to abolish NEET-based medical admissions and allow states to admit students based on Class 12 marks. The statement came after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on 3 May, following allegations of a paper leak and irregularities.

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The matter has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a statement, Vijay said the latest paper leak controversy had once again exposed what he described as the “structural flaws” in the national-level examination system.

“The Government of Tamil Nadu reiterates the State’s long-pending demand to abolish NEET and permit the States to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses based on Class 12 marks,” the Chief Minister said.

Vijay said the cancellation had deeply affected medical aspirants and their families across the country.

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“The National Testing Agency has now cancelled this examination with the approval of the Government of India, following investigations by law enforcement agencies into the alleged leakage of the question paper. The matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for inquiry. This cancellation has shattered the hopes of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country,” he said.

Referring to the 2024 NEET controversy, he said that the examination system had repeatedly failed despite earlier concerns and reform recommendations.

“This is not the first time NEET has been compromised. In 2024, the question paper was leaked and flaws were registered across six States and transferred to the CBI. Pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court, the Union Government constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts under Dr K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO, which submitted 95 comprehensive recommendations for reforms. Despite all this, within two years, another paper leak has occurred and the examination has been cancelled. This is conclusive proof of flaws and structural flaws in a national level exam."

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Vijay said successive Tamil Nadu governments had consistently opposed NEET since its introduction, arguing that the examination disadvantaged rural students, government school students, Tamil medium students and economically weaker families.

He urged the Union government to permit states to fill medical seats under the state quota using Class 12 marks instead of a centralised entrance test.

Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested five people in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation and carried out searches at multiple locations across the country. The accused have been identified as Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, Yash Yadav from Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik.

Officials said Khairnar was being brought to Delhi after a local court granted transit remand. Investigators also seized mobile phones, laptops and other digital devices for forensic examination.

Earlier, the CBI visited the NTA headquarters in Delhi and collected documents related to the examination before formally taking over the investigation from the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG).

According to the Rajasthan SOG, investigators traced the origin of a “guess paper” containing questions similar to those asked in the examination to a student from Sikar district studying MBBS in Kerala.

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Officials said the material was circulated among coaching students through local networks and eventually reached candidates in Jaipur and nearby areas before the examination on 3 May.

SOG Inspector General Ajay Pal Lamba said the paper was distributed through a hostel owner in Sikar, who allegedly told students it could help them in the examination.

Investigators suspect the material may have been routed through a person based in Gurugram before reaching Rajasthan, while sources indicated the original leak could have originated in Nashik.

Joint police teams from Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural and the SOG questioned more than 150 candidates, along with their friends and parents, during the investigation.

Amid the raging controversy, NSUI and Indian Youth Congress workers demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the matter. Members of ABVP and SFI also staged demonstrations.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged links between one of the accused and the BJP. Sharing a photograph on social media, he claimed accused Dinesh Biwal had served as BJYM district secretary in Jaipur Rural and questioned whether the Rajasthan government had attempted to suppress the case.

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Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad also alleged that two accused persons from Rajasthan had links with BJP leaders and ministers. Responding to the allegations, BJP state vice-president Mukesh Dadhich said Dinesh did