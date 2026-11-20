Every vehicle must continue to carry a valid PUC certificate issued or renewed by an agency authorised by the respective state government and produce it on demand before authorised officers.

How validity changes across vehicle categories

Under the updated framework, owners of newer BS-VI vehicles see longer intervals between renewals, whereas older vehicles face shorter windows:

Renewal Timing & penalties

Existing PUC certificates issued before the revised rules remain governed by their printed expiry dates until their first renewal after the amendment takes effect. When a vehicle owner renews within the 10-day window immediately before the existing certificate expires, the new certificate’s validity starts from the expiry date of the prior certificate, preventing a gap in validity. If renewed after expiry, the new certificate takes effect from the date of renewal.

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PUC testing charges vary by state, fuel type (petrol, diesel, or CNG), and vehicle class (two-wheelers or cars). Non-compliance or a second or subsequent contravention can attract a fine of up to ₹10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both, with enforcement and procedures varying across states. Vehicle owners are advised to verify current procedures with their respective state transport department.