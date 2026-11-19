Reacting to the recognition, Mahindra wrote on X, "India has been named ‘Destination of the Year 2027’ by Travel + Leisure magazine. It’s not an occasion for celebration. At this moment, it’s simply an opportunity."

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He cautioned against failing to capitalise on the recognition and called for coordinated action by governments. "So let’s not live up to the old joke about 'never missing a chance to lose an opportunity.' Time for the Centre and States to double down on seamless visas, hassle-free tourist circuits and world-class visitor experiences. If the world wants to discover India, let’s make it easy."

India has been named ‘Destination of the Year 2027’ by Travel + Leisure magazine It’s not an occasion for celebration. At this moment, it’s simply an opportunity. So let’s not live up to the old joke about “never missing a chance to lose an opportunity” Time for the Centre and States to double down on seamless visas, hassle-free tourist circuits and world-class visitor experiences. If the world wants to discover India, let’s make it easy. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2026

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora also welcomed the recognition but said India needed to address shortcomings in cleanliness and the treatment of foreign tourists.

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"India being named @TravelLeisure’s Destination of the Year 2027 is fantastic recognition. Tourism brings forex, investment & jobs. But we have miles to go. Cleanliness & treating foreign visitors with dignity & respect must become non-negotiable, so that the world falls in love with India," Deora wrote on X.

India being named @TravelLeisure’s Destination of the Year 2027 is fantastic recognition. Tourism brings forex, investment & jobs. But we have miles to go. Cleanliness & treating foreign visitors with dignity & respect must become non-negotiable, so that the world falls in love with India. 🇮🇳 @tourismgoi @incredibleindia — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) November 19, 2026

The reactions came after international travel magazine Travel + Leisure selected India as its Destination of the Year for 2027, highlighting its diverse landscapes, cultural heritage, wildlife, hospitality and luxury travel experiences.

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The magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jacqui Gifford announced the selection in its November 2026 edition. The publication featured destinations ranging from Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland's Hornbill Festival to the Taj Mahal, Mumbai and Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

The recognition is part of Travel + Leisure's annual Destination of the Year feature, which began in 2014. Brazil received the title for 2026, Thailand for 2025 and Costa Rica for 2024.

The honour comes as India seeks to expand international tourism. According to figures cited by Euronews, the country recorded approximately 9.15 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2025, below the 10.93 million recorded in 2019.