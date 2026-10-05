Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'You have to treat every day as a new challenge, and you have to remain paranoid, as they say'

Anand Mahindra’s powerful statement reflects a deep commitment to environmental stewardship and the urgent need to preserve local ecosystems.

Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

When did Anand Mahindra say this quote?

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Anand Mahindra said this during an interview with The Economic Times.

While it is widely circulated across financial media and motivational portals as one of his defining corporate philosophies, the core idea borrows heavily from Intel co-founder Andy Grove's famous corporate doctrine, "Only the paranoid survive."

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights the danger of complacency and the vital need for continuous adaptation in both business and life. By stating that every day is a new challenge, Anand Mahindra emphasises that past successes do not guarantee future security; one must approach each day with fresh energy and a willingness to prove oneself all over again.

The instruction to "remain paranoid" is a nod to the famous management philosophy that leaders must stay hyper-vigilant, always scanning the horizon for hidden competition, market shifts, or unforeseen disruptions.