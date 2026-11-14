Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : 'I have always focused on the bottom line'

Who is Narayana Murthy

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N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

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When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?

In an interview with Knowledge at Wharton, Murthy explained why Infosys became the first Indian IT company to provide both top-line and bottom-line financial guidance, stating that a CEO must have a clear target for profitability so the company is not a "rudderless ship."

What does this quote mean?

N. R. Narayana Murthy’s quote, "I have always focused on the bottom line," means that a business must prioritise net profit over mere revenue growth. In financial terms, the "top line" represents total sales or revenue, while the "bottom line" represents the actual profit left after all expenses are paid.

Through this statement, Murthy emphasises that generating high sales means very little if a company is losing money or burning cash without a sustainable path to profitability. In his philosophy of "compassionate capitalism," earning a healthy profit is not about greed, but about survival and responsibility—because only a consistently profitable company can pay fair salaries to its employees, honour commitments to vendors, pay taxes to build the nation, and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.