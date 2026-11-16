Bessent demands ‘dramatic shakeup’ at Nvidia, questions if illicit China sales boosted profits

“I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” Bessent said.

Huang stepped down after revelations of a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom US intelligence officials suspect of spying for China. Megaspeed is accused of acting as a conduit to divert restricted Nvidia processors to Chinese buyers in violation of US export controls. Nvidia has since named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

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Bessent argued that Huang’s exit does not absolve the rest of the company’s leadership, comparing Nvidia’s compliance lapses to regulated financial institutions.

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“If this were a bank and they hadn’t complied like this, the OCC would be in there right now, and a lot of the executives would be removed,” Bessent said, referencing the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Treasury chief also zeroed in on Nvidia’s accounting disclosures, highlighting a past surge in reported Singapore revenue that coincided with declining direct sales to China. In November 2025, Nvidia stopped breaking out Singapore revenue separately, stating that shifting to a methodology based on customer headquarters rather than billing addresses more accurately reflected its geographic sales distribution.

Bessent’s outburst underscores a deepening Cabinet rift with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over export enforcement. Both the officials are expected to accompany President Donald Trump to China this week for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.

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The friction burst into public view when Bessent told CNBC that multiple federal agencies had pushed for months to add Megaspeed to the government’s export blacklist. “But Commerce has the pen,” Bessent said. Those comments followed an Axios report that Bessent confronted Lutnick in the White House Situation Room over the stalled blacklisting — an exchange the Commerce Department denied occurred.

Despite mounting scrutiny, a White House official told Reuters that Trump maintains “complete confidence” in Lutnick. Meanwhile, Lutnick faces fresh questions regarding his family’s financial connections to the chipmaker.

CNBC reported Friday that Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm previously led by Lutnick and now run by his sons, helped arrange billions of dollars in financing for Nvidia business partners. Cantor stated its Nvidia share holdings dropped nearly 50% over six months as national security concerns around Huang mounted, noting the positions stemmed from client swap transactions rather than proprietary bets.

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Defending the administration’s broader trade posture, Bessent maintained that Trump had established a strict boundary prohibiting the sale of processors more advanced than Nvidia’s H200 to China. Trump authorised H200 sales to approved Chinese buyers in December — following months of lobbying by Huang — under an arrangement granting the US government a 25% cut of the revenue.