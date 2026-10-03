Quote of the Day by Ritesh Agarwal: 'Nobody or no company in this world can say they have got everything right and it has been a perfect journey'

Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal (born November 16, 1993) is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO, one of the world’s largest hospitality and hotel-booking platforms.

He founded OYO in 2013 with the aim of transforming the fragmented budget-hotel sector by helping hotels improve their operations, branding, technology and customer experience.

Agarwal became one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs to build a major technology company. Under his leadership, OYO expanded from a small hotel network in India into an international hospitality business with a presence across multiple countries. The company has worked with hotels, homes and other accommodation providers through its technology-driven platform.

When was this quote said by Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal made the statement while reflecting on the heavy operational hurdles OYO faced early on, specifically pointing to a period in 2015 when customer complaints forced the company to temporarily stop scaling to focus on fixable, long-term infrastructure improvements.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote means that perfection is a myth in business and life, and expecting a flawless path to success is unrealistic. No matter how wealthy, innovative, or well-managed a company becomes, every single one faces internal failures, bad decisions, or external crises at some point.

True progress is not about avoiding mistakes altogether, but about learning from those missteps, adapting quickly, and having the resilience to keep moving forward after a setback.