Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

Advertisement

Ritesh Agarwal (born November 16, 1993) is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO, one of the world’s largest hospitality and hotel-booking platforms.

He founded OYO in 2013 with the aim of transforming the fragmented budget-hotel sector by helping hotels improve their operations, branding, technology and customer experience.

Agarwal became one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs to build a major technology company. Under his leadership, OYO expanded from a small hotel network in India into an international hospitality business with a presence across multiple countries. The company has worked with hotels, homes and other accommodation providers through its technology-driven platform.

When was this quote said by Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal said this in an interview published on August 3, 2017, in Business Standard (speaking with reporter Ajay Modi in New Delhi).

Advertisement

While he stated in 2017 that he saw little appeal in consolidating with peers around OYO, the company later shifted toward selective acquisitions—such as vacation-rental businesses in Europe and G6 Hospitality (Motel 6 and Studio 6) in the US—to expand into established brands and international markets

What does this quote mean?

In this quote, Ritesh Agarwal is explaining that OYO will not acquire rival startups or sign hotel partnerships merely to inflate its revenue numbers or market share.

Speaking about potential consolidation in the hospitality sector, he emphasises that as an industry leader, OYO only sees value in deals that bring genuinely missing capabilities, better technology, or complementary strengths to the business—rather than simply buying top-line sales or superficial property listings that add no long-term operational value.