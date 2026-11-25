Gold and silver futures had opened marginally lower on the MCX on Wednesday before selling pressure intensified in silver.

December gold futures initially declined Rs 429, or 0.35%, to Rs 1,21,900 per 10 grams from their previous close of Rs 1,22,329. Silver futures opened Rs 435, or 0.30%, lower at Rs 1,45,003 per kg against the previous close of Rs 1,45,438.

The subsequent sharp decline in silver reflected growing risk aversion across global financial markets.

International silver prices have also witnessed a substantial correction over the past month, retreating from above $53 an ounce to below $39, representing a decline of approximately 27%.

Trump tariffs trigger fresh selling

Precious metals came under renewed pressure after the Trump administration unveiled fresh tariff proposals targeting China, the European Union and several other major US trading partners.

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The announcement triggered a sell-off in technology stocks that spilled over into other asset classes. Despite gold's traditional status as a safe-haven asset, some investors reportedly liquidated bullion holdings to cover losses elsewhere in their portfolios.

Silver faces additional pressure because of its industrial applications. Concerns over global trade disruptions and manufacturing demand could weigh on consumption of the metal across electronics, solar energy and other industrial segments.

US inflation strengthens rate hike expectations

Adding to the pressure, US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation accelerated to 3.8% annually in October, its highest level since 2023.

Core PCE inflation, the Federal Reserve's preferred underlying inflation measure, rose to 3.3%, exceeding economists' expectations of 3.2%.

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Following the release, traders priced in a roughly 98% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike in December, according to CME Group data.

Higher interest rates generally reduce the investment appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver while potentially strengthening the US dollar.

What should precious metal investors watch?

Investors will closely monitor developments surrounding US tariffs, the dollar index, Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve's December policy decision.

For domestic investors, movements in the rupee against the US dollar will also influence gold and silver prices.

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