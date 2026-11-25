The rupee eventually settled at 92.23 against the dollar, gaining 0.71 per cent over its previous close. With Wednesday's appreciation, the currency has gained more than 2.8 per cent so far in November. Indian financial markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Foreign portfolio investors have infused more than $14 billion into Indian equities so far in November, marking a significant turnaround in foreign fund flows.

Crude oil prices have also remained significantly below their October-end highs. Brent crude, which had climbed above $117 a barrel towards the end of October, recently slipped below $90 to touch a three-month low before recovering slightly above the $91 mark. Lower crude prices can help ease pressure on India's import bill, given the country's dependence on oil imports.

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Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The rupee outpaced its Asian peers — gaining in six of the last seven sessions to hit an eight-month high — on the back of steady foreign inflows, softer crude prices, falling domestic bond yields, and firmer local equities. Near-term bias on spot USD/INR stays bearish toward the 92-mark, while 92.85 serves as immediate resistance."

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst (Commodity and Currency) at LKP Securities, said the rupee's rally was supported by continued FII inflows and a recovery in the secondary equity market following Monday's profit booking.

"The domestic currency has appreciated nearly 2.85 per cent during November, reflecting improving foreign fund flows and positive market sentiment. Going ahead, focus will remain on global market trends, commodity price movements and the US Federal Reserve's policy decision in the second week of December. Sustained FII inflows could continue to support the rupee, although dollar movements and global risk sentiment will remain key factors," he also said.