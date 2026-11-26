Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange also declined 3.5% to $12,054 a tonne after briefly slipping below $12,000, Reuters reported.

AI-linked speculative bets unwind

Copper emerged as a proxy for artificial intelligence investments, with investors betting on rising demand from data centres, electricity grids and associated infrastructure.

According to Markets by Zerodha, hedge funds that accumulated copper positions amid the AI investment boom have reduced their bullish bets by nearly two-thirds following the technology sector selloff.

“These investors are not fully reengaging the positions they had pre-event, which includes commodity exposure,” Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price told Reuters.

Expectations of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December and a strengthening dollar have added to selling pressure.

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US stockpiles return to global markets

Another factor driving the correction is the potential unwinding of nearly two million tonnes of refined copper accumulated in US warehouses ahead of anticipated tariffs.

Uncertainty surrounding Washington’s tariff plans has prompted traders to redirect shipments towards China. According to BMO Capital Markets, traders have booked an estimated 30,000–100,000 tonnes of US copper cathode for direct shipment to China.

The reversal threatens to dismantle the inventory-driven price support that helped fuel copper’s earlier rally.

Physical supply remains constrained

Despite falling prices, underlying supply conditions remain challenging. According to the International Copper Study Group, global copper mine production declined 1% during the first nine months of 2026.

September production fell 15% in Chile and 9% in Peru. Meanwhile, visible exchange inventories cover approximately two days of global consumption, according to BMO.

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China’s Yangshan copper import premium has also climbed from below $100 to around $500 a tonne within a month, indicating tightness in the physical market.

However, the refined copper market remains in surplus for the year to date.

Could copper fall further?

BMO expects selling pressure to persist until Washington clarifies its tariff intentions or prices decline sufficiently to trigger production adjustments, potentially around $10,000–$11,000 a tonne.

Nevertheless, the brokerage maintains its structurally bullish medium-term outlook. Rising electricity consumption, electric vehicle adoption, grid modernisation and AI infrastructure expansion continue to underpin long-term demand, while lengthy mine development timelines constrain the industry’s ability to increase production rapidly.