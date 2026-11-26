According to the latest Gold Loans Report by CRIF Credit Information Services, 55% of gold loan borrowers take another gold loan within six months of their initial borrowing. Additionally, 9.4% access personal loans, while another 9.4% take consumer durable loans.

The findings come as India’s outstanding gold loan portfolio surged 60.6% year-on-year to Rs 23.3 lakh crore in September 2026, more than doubling from Rs 10.7 lakh crore in September 2024.

When does repeat borrowing become a concern?

Gold loans offer relatively quick access to funds for medical emergencies, education expenses, agricultural requirements and business needs without requiring borrowers to sell their jewellery.

Repeat borrowing is not necessarily a sign of financial distress. However, concerns arise when borrowers repeatedly pledge jewellery to meet recurring household expenses or take fresh loans to repay existing debt.

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Such borrowing patterns can create a cycle of indebtedness, particularly when household income fails to keep pace with repayment obligations.

The CRIF report does not establish whether repeat borrowing is driven by financial hardship, refinancing or productive business requirements.

Rising repayment stress adds to concerns

The report also highlighted emerging repayment challenges across gold loan categories.

Early delinquency for loans of up to Rs 1 lakh increased from 1.2% in June 2026 to 1.9% in September 2026.

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Meanwhile, the portfolio share attributable to very high-risk borrowers increased from 14.8% in September 2024 to 16.7% in September 2026. For loans of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, this proportion reached 18.2%.

Borrowers are also taking larger loans, with the average gold loan ticket size increasing 32.7% year-on-year to Rs 2.2 lakh in Q2 FY27.

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Warning signs of a gold loan debt trap

Borrowers should watch for warning signs such as repeatedly renewing gold loans, borrowing from multiple lenders, using fresh credit to repay outstanding interest and struggling to arrange funds before maturity.

Missed repayments can result in additional interest costs, penal charges and deterioration in credit scores. Prolonged defaults could eventually lead to the auction of pledged jewellery, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

A decline in gold prices could further affect collateral coverage and potentially trigger additional repayment requirements.

How can borrowers avoid excessive debt?

Borrowers should assess their repayment capacity, maintain an emergency fund and avoid taking fresh loans solely to service existing liabilities.

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Comparing borrowing costs and understanding repayment schedules, renewal conditions and auction provisions are equally important.

CRIF recommended that lenders move beyond collateral valuation by incorporating credit bureau information and cash-flow assessments into their underwriting processes.

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