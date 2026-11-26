Soni argued that parents often judge today's spending using the economic realities they grew up with.

“Because their brain is still anchored to 1985 survival economics when a middle class family could buy a flat on a single salary, raise 4 kids and retire with a pension,” Soni wrote.

He said that what was once considered a normal middle-class lifestyle can now look like “rich kid extravagance” to young Indians living in metros.

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Soni listed several expenses to make his point:

• Renting a safe 1BHK near work costs more than their entire monthly salary used to be.

• Eating clean food and joining a decent gym costs ₹25000 a month.

• A single zomato order costs ₹2000.

• Buying a 2BHK in a tier-1 city requires ₹2 Crore, a number that takes 20 years of EMIs just to break even.

A normal life for Gen Z was luxury life for their parents. When your parents hear you spend ₹500 on coffee, ₹40,000 on rent or ₹25000 on basic healthcare and fitness, they call you reckless and spoiled. Because their brain is still anchored to 1985 survival economics when a middle class family could buy a flat on a single salary, raise 4 kids and retire with a pension. Today, the bare minimum to survive with basic dignity in an Indian metro looks like rich kid extravagance to them: • Renting a safe 1BHK near work costs more than their entire monthly salary used to be. • Eating clean food and joining a decent gym costs ₹25000 a month. • A single zomato order costs ₹2000. • Buying a 2BHK in a tier-1 city requires ₹2 Crore, a number that takes 20 years of EMIs just to break even. Your father retired at 58 with a pension. You will retire at 70 with a screenshot of a mutual fund. What Indian parents call luxury today is just the basic cost of functioning. Gen Z buys ₹500 coffee because they already know skipping it won't magically buy them a ₹2 Crore apartment in Mumbai or Bengaluru. Stop judging 2026 survival habits with a 1985 calculator. You are being lectured on money by a generation that bought real estate for the price of a hatchback. — Prem Soni (@ValueWithPrem) November 25, 2026

From pension to mutual funds

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Soni also pointed to the difference in retirement expectations between the two generations.

“Your father retired at 58 with a pension. You will retire at 70 with a screenshot of a mutual fund,” he wrote.

His argument is that expenses older generations may consider luxuries can simply be part of the basic cost of functioning for young Indians today.

“What Indian parents call luxury today is just the basic cost of functioning,” Soni wrote.

He also defended the ₹500 coffee that often becomes a symbol of Gen Z's spending habits.

“Gen Z buys ₹500 coffee because they already know skipping it won't magically buy them a ₹2 Crore apartment in Mumbai or Bengaluru,” Soni wrote.

‘Stop judging 2026 survival habits with a 1985 calculator’

Soni ended his post by contrasting the financial realities of the two generations.

“Stop judging 2026 survival habits with a 1985 calculator,” he wrote.

“You are being lectured on money by a generation that bought real estate for the price of a hatchback.”

The post captures a wider debate over whether young Indians are spending beyond their means or simply facing a cost of living that looks very different from the one their parents experienced.