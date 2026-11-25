“The United States Trade Representative has determined that India’s acts, policies, and practices relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors are unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce and are therefore actionable under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (Trade Act),” it said in a notice. As a result of these findings, the Trade Representative proposes that appropriate action include additional duties up to all products of India, except as provided in this notice, it further said, while seeking public comment on the proposed action in the investigation.

Following the Section 301 investigations on structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors that were initiated in March this year, the USTR has proposed a tariff of upto 25% on Indian exports with some exclusions. This could be lowered to 17% in case India signs a bilateral trade agreement with the US.

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Both India and the US have been in talks to finalise the first tranche of the proposed bilateral trade deal with a positive outcome expected. However, India was awaiting clarity on the comparative tariff advantage. It is expected that talks on the deal could be furthered during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the US on December 14 and 15.

Previously, the US had imposed 12.5% tariff on Indian exports following a USTR investigation under Section 301 on charges related to forced labour.

In its latest report, the USTR has identified policies that create and contribute to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors in India including umbrella industrial policies that promote growth in capacity, production, and exports, including targeted, aggressive industrial policy in key export-oriented sectors, such as Make in India, Production Linked Incentives, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the India Brand Equity Foundation. It has also listed incentives and other schemes that foster overcapacity, particularly in key sectors—steel, solar, health, and information and communications technology.

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Further, the USTR reports has highlighted inadequate labour laws and enforcement and poor labour conditions that impose constraints on wage formation and cost structure; financial repression or policies and practices that suppress interest rates or direct the allocation of equity and debt in a manner that results in outcomes different than those that would reflect market-oriented conditions as well as market access barriers that encourage capacity and production.