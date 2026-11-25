Nvidia shares fell nearly 9%, extending losses from the previous session as concerns over the profitability of AI investments continued to weigh on semiconductor stocks.

The renewed selling comes despite a sharp rebound earlier this week following Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's chief executive officer. While his return initially helped restore investor confidence, concerns surrounding elevated valuations, massive AI-related capital expenditure and future earnings growth have resurfaced.

Technology stocks also remain particularly vulnerable to rising interest rates, which reduce the present value of future corporate earnings.

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US inflation accelerates to 3.8%

Adding to market concerns, data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% month-on-month and 3.8% year-on-year in October, marking the highest annual inflation reading since 2023.

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Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, increased 0.3% sequentially and 3.3% annually, exceeding economists' expectations of 3.2%.

The hotter-than-expected inflation reading strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening. According to CME Group data, traders were pricing in a roughly 98% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

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Trump's fresh tariffs deepen uncertainty

Investor sentiment deteriorated further after the Trump administration unveiled fresh tariff proposals targeting China, the European Union and 12 other major US trading partners.

The proposed duties would be imposed in addition to existing tariffs and could take effect as early as January, following a public comment period.

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Higher import duties could increase input costs for American businesses, squeeze corporate profit margins and fuel consumer inflation, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's efforts to restore price stability.

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Strong GDP growth reinforces rate hike bets

Meanwhile, the final reading of US gross domestic product (GDP) showed that the economy expanded at an annualised rate of 4.3% in the third quarter, accelerating from 2.2% in the previous quarter.

The figure exceeded both the preliminary estimate of 3.4% and economists' expectations of 3.5%, supported by stronger investment, consumer spending and government expenditure.

The combination of resilient economic growth and persistent inflation could give the Federal Reserve greater room to raise borrowing costs.

US stock and bond markets will remain closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and reopen on Friday for a shortened trading session.