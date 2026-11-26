In the video, Miyu can be seen smiling as she looks outside the moving train and enjoys the breeze. She giggles as the train passes through the countryside and appears visibly excited by the experience.

"One for my bucket list! A 14-hour overnight journey from Udaipur to Agra in 3A class," she wrote in the caption.

Miyu said she had never woken up to an experience quite like this before and that the journey had left her wide awake.

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She also described the 3A coach as comfortable and safe. However, she had one complaint about the journey. The coach was freezing cold.

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Viewers welcome her to India

The video received several warm reactions from Indian viewers, with many welcoming Miyu and sharing their excitement over seeing her enjoy a simple train journey.

Watch the viral post here:

One user said the experience was one of the things that makes travelling by train in India special.

Another user noted that it was heartwarming to see a foreign tourist enjoy something that many Indians experience as part of everyday life.

A third user said Miyu appeared genuinely happy and wished her more memorable experiences during her India trip.

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A fourth user welcomed her to India and hoped she would enjoy more train journeys across the country.

Some viewers, however, also warned Miyu about the safety risks of standing close to an open train doorway while the train is moving.

For Miyu, the journey appears to have become one of the memorable experiences of her India trip, with the simple pleasure of the breeze turning a long overnight train ride into a bucket-list moment.