Who can avail of the bulk booking facility?

The facility is intended for bona fide groups travelling together for genuine purposes. These include marriage parties, students and educational groups, pilgrims, sports teams, and cultural groups, as per a press release by the South Western Railway. The facility will be available across all classes of travel, irrespective of whether tickets are Confirmed, Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) or Waitlisted.

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When can passengers apply for group bookings?

Bulk bookings will be permitted only at major reservation locations, starting from 9 am.

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This is one hour after reservations open under the Advance Reservation Period (ARP). Passengers will therefore have to approach the designated reservation locations rather than assume that the facility is available at every railway reservation office.

Is there a limit on the number of tickets that can be booked?

No. In a significant relaxation, SWR has withdrawn the existing ceiling on the number of berths permitted under bulk reservation.

The earlier delegation of powers and prescribed limits have also been withdrawn. Chief Reservation Supervisors (CRS) and Station Managers (SM) have now been authorised to permit bulk reservations.

This means passengers will no longer be restricted by the earlier berth limits, although bookings will remain subject to approval by the competent railway authority.

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Can passengers apply through travel agents?

Generally, no. Applications must be submitted directly by the applicants to the competent authority.

An exception has been made for reservations in favour of foreign tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), which will continue to be governed by existing rules.

Applicants must clearly specify the purpose of travel and provide the name, age, gender and address of every passenger, along with the purpose of the journey.

Can the return journey also be booked under this facility?

Yes. Group bookings for the return journey may also be permitted at the same reservation office. However, the return trip will be treated as a separate journey and will require a separate booking.

What safeguards has Railways introduced against misuse?

To prevent misuse and ensure that genuine groups benefit, CRS/SM officials must maintain a separate register of all approved group bookings. They must also affix their official seal and signature on the application form and every page of the passenger list. The railway authorities will ensure that the facility is not misused for cornering berths.