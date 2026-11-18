PRS is a computerised system used by Indian Railways to manage reserved train tickets. It allows passengers to book, modify and cancel tickets, and handles seat allocation, waiting lists, RAC status, reservation charts and passenger enquiries.

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The migration will allow reservations for more trains to be managed through a single system, making the booking process easier. Passengers will be able to check seat availability across different trains in one place.

The upgraded platform will also replace the older system with modern technology. It is expected to make ticket booking, cancellation and reservation chart preparation more organised.

However, the migration of trains to the upgraded PRS does not guarantee confirmed tickets because it does not increase the number of seats. Confirmation will continue to depend on a train's capacity, demand, quotas and the availability of berths.

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Indian Railways introduced its Passenger Reservation System in 1986, and the platform has undergone several upgrades over the past four decades. The national transporter has now used different technologies to increase the system's capacity.

Indian Railways launched its internet ticket-booking service in 2002. Online platforms currently account for about 89 per cent of the country's total demand for train tickets.

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Recently, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced that it was upgrading its ticket-booking system to reduce website-related problems during peak hours and improve the online booking experience.

The migration of more than 2,200 trains is part of Indian Railways' move to modernise the PRS and streamline booking, cancellation, seat-availability checks and chart preparation, while ticket confirmation will remain subject to capacity, demand, quotas and berth availability.