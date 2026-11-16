₹26 lakh cash, 2.5 kg gold, two resorts: Lokayukta raids MP forest officer over ₹7.6 crore assets

The searches also led to the provisional identification of two hospitality properties, or resorts, and four vehicles—including a Mahindra Scorpio, a Mahindra KUV, a Royal Enfield Bullet and a scooter—together valued at about ₹31.2 lakh.

The Special Police Establishment of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta conducted coordinated searches on November 14 at three premises connected to Sharma: his government residence and office in Pachmarhi and a private house in Chhindwara.

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Officials said the operation was carried out under court-issued search warrants after the Lokayukta received a complaint concerning Sharma, his wife and others.

Investigators have alleged that Sharma’s assets exceed his known sources of income by about 560 per cent, a substantial increase from an initial assessment of 228 per cent.

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The Lokayukta has provisionally valued the assets uncovered so far at approximately ₹7.6 crore. Officials said the figure could change as the valuation and investigation proceed.

The agency has registered a case in connection with the alleged disproportionate assets and has begun examining documents, property records and other material recovered during the searches.

The Lokayukta’s action is part of its mandate to probe corruption and disproportionate-asset complaints against public servants in Madhya Pradesh.

Investigators are expected to scrutinise the ownership trail of the alleged resorts, vehicles, jewellery and cash, and seek explanations for assets allegedly beyond known income.

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Speaking to reporters, Lokayukta DSP Ajay Mishra said that Lokayukta was taking action against a public servant "who has amassed disproportionate assets through illicit income." "The individual in question is Sanjeev Sharma, an SDO posted in Pachmarhi. Raids were conducted simultaneously today at both his residence here and his place of residence in Pachmarhi. We are currently in the process of assessing his assets. A search warrant was obtained from the honorable Special Court, and the assessment is being carried out in the presence of independent witnesses and members of his family," he had said.