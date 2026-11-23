The figures, revealed in a viral video by content creator Harsh Chauhan, have stunned social media users and sparked a larger conversation about the hidden economics of India’s roadside food businesses.

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The stall’s earnings came to light after content creator Harsh Chauhan visited Rohtang Pass and spoke to the vendor about business during a period of low tourist footfall. According to the figures shared, each Maggi plate is priced at ₹100, while a cup of tea costs ₹40.

At those rates, 60-70 plates of Maggi and nearly 200 cups of tea translate into an estimated daily turnover of ₹14,000-15,000. The calculation does not include additional sales such as boiled or fried eggs, which the stall also serves.

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‘No business is small’

Chauhan shared the interaction in a video that quickly drew attention online, using it to underline the potential of modest-looking enterprises. “Koi bhi dhanda kabhi chhota nahi hota” (no business is ever small), he said in the post.

“So, this is the thing, no business is small,” the content creator added, arguing that people should not judge a business solely by the apparent scale of its operation.

The vendor’s daily sales, if sustained, would amount to nearly ₹4.65 lakh a month in turnover before accounting for costs, staff, supplies and other expenses.

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Internet reactions

While the estimated daily sales impressed several viewers, others pointed out that the amount does not tell the complete story. They highlighted the transportation costs, difficult weather and physical effort involved in running a stall at such a location.

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One user pointed out the expenses involved in bringing supplies to the area and said, “Transport charges are also quite high.” Another user also agreed and said, “Transport is very expensive. Moreover, the weather conditions are extremely challenging.”

Another highlighted the seller's daily routine, writing, “Bro, bringing everything up here involves hard work and struggle. There is so much effort that goes into this.”