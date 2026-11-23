Awasthi believes participation from banking stocks will be crucial for the index to achieve this target. He also sees potential in real estate stocks, although their relatively lower weightage in Nifty could limit their contribution to the benchmark's movement.

Within the index, he expects the FMCG segment to recover from current levels and remains particularly positive on ITC Ltd. In the banking space, he identified State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank Ltd as stocks that could lead the gains.

The expert also believes the IT sector could see a recovery from current levels following its sharp correction amid concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry.

Indian rupee outlook

Awasthi also expressed optimism about the Indian rupee, citing improved foreign institutional investor (FII) flows as a supportive factor for the domestic currency.

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"If everything falls into place, there is a high probability that there will be a lot of improvement in the Indian rupee. Now with FII inflows back in place, most probably the rupee will have more strength," he stated.

Meanwhile, Nifty came under selling pressure today, reversing its positive opening gains as the index declined over 1 per cent. Selling in banking, financials and metal stocks weighed on the benchmarks, while investors also appeared to book profits following the sharp rally in recent weeks.

Despite Monday's decline, the benchmark logged substantial gains over the past month, with Nifty gaining around 13 per cent.