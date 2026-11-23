The rally in the Indian Hotels stock this year has been led by stellar quarterly earnings performance and raising of full-year FY27 consolidated revenue growth guidance to 15%–17%.

Equirus Securities believes Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) is well positioned to deliver superior returns, supported by its diversified hotel portfolio and asset-light expansion strategy. The brokerage highlighted that IHCL's portfolio, ranging from luxury Taj hotels to the lean-hotel Ginger brand, provides exposure to multiple customer segments and creates several avenues for growth.

Rising room rates across its owned hotels are expected to improve operating leverage, while the expansion of its management portfolio is likely to generate recurring fee income without requiring significant incremental capital investment.

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This combination of improving operating leverage and asset-light expansion is expected to support a medium-term return on capital employed (ROCE) of around 23%, the highest among the three hospitality companies covered in Equirus Securities' forecasts.

The brokerage has assigned IHCL the highest valuation multiple of 29x one-year forward EV/EBITDA, citing its diversified portfolio, strong capital efficiency and asset-light growth strategy.

Equirus Securities has set a March 2028 target price of Rs 1,060 per share for IHCL.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan says, "With multiple growth levers intact and FY28 set to benefit from the OHL merger, IHCL is well-positioned to deliver industry-leading growth. Demand disruption from travel or macroeconomic slowdown, weaker travel/MICE and wedding demand, oversupply in Tier 2/3 markets, delays in hotel openings or project execution, and higher-than-expected cost inflation." It has a price target of Rs 928 on the Tata Group stock.

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Religare Broking has a buy call with price target of Rs 990 on the hotel sector stock.

The brokerage said IHCL’s strong brand portfolio, sustained hospitality demand, expanding asset-light network and growing management fee income support its medium-term growth prospects. The upgraded FY27 revenue guidance and healthy operating performance indicate sustained business momentum, while the proposed merger of Oriental Hotels Limited, effective April 1, 2027, is expected to simplify the group structure and strengthen growth opportunities.

However, rising operating costs, potential moderation in room rates, seasonality and delays in hotel openings remain key risks, said Religare . Accordingly, we initiate a coverage with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs. 990, based on 41.8x FY28E earnings, reflecting the company’s growth potential and earnings visibility.