In its November 16 judgment in Delhi Development Authority vs Rajender Kumar Sharma and another, the Supreme Court dismissed DDA's appeals against orders directing it to release the gratuity with applicable interest. The employees must, however, undertake to refund the amount with interest if the pending proceedings eventually go against them.

Why was the gratuity withheld?

Rajender Kumar Sharma and Satendra Pal joined DDA in 1984 and retired in 2021 and 2018, respectively. Their gratuity was withheld over a corruption case dating back to 2001.

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The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government had accused several officials, including Sharma and Pal, of including fictitious names in a survey of slum dwellers eligible for relocation and alternative plots, allegedly in connivance with property dealers.

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In February 2017, a special court convicted four co-accused but acquitted Sharma, Pal and seven others. The state later approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to appeal against the acquittal. The challenge remained pending.

DDA withheld ₹18,52,224 payable to Sharma and ₹15,43,113 payable to Pal under Rule 69(1)(c) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

What did the Supreme Court say?

The employees approached the Central Administrative Tribunal in 2023. In January 2026, the tribunal ordered DDA to release the gratuity with applicable interest, subject to a refund undertaking.

The Delhi High Court upheld the order in March 2026, following which DDA moved the Supreme Court.

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The Supreme Court said the mere pendency of the state's application seeking permission to appeal against the acquittal could not justify withholding the employees' terminal benefits when there was no stay on the trial court's judgment.

The court noted that the acquittal could still be overturned by an appellate court, but until that happens, it remains valid.

The bench also said retired employees should not be made to wait indefinitely for benefits earned during their service, particularly when the delay was not caused by them. It held that the refund undertaking adequately protected DDA's financial interests.