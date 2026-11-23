ICICI Securities noted that the 26,000 Call strike held meaningful open interest (OI) and was expected to act as an intermediate resistance. Put writing was seen across multiple strikes, with the highest Put base placed at 25,500, which was seen providing a strong downside cushion.

At 1.32 pm, the Nifty benchmark index was quoting at 25,456.10, down 337 points or 1.31 per cent. Sensex was trading at 82,802.29, down 1117 points or 1.33 per cent. This index hit a low of 82,725.27 after hitting a high of 84,662.96, suggesting a 1,938-point intraday volatility.

"Investors should manage this high volatility in markets with calm, composed systematic investment," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

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Data showed HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank alone contributed 600 points to the Sensex decline. Add State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the contribution to the Sensex fall rises to roughly 800 points.

Meanwhile, Nomura noted that risks have skewed towards more tightening in the US. It expects core US PCE inflation to come in at 0.275 per cent MoM for October and YoY core PCE inflation picked up to 3.20 per cent in October from 3.10 per cent in September.

"Our calculations suggest that inflation diffusion, Chair Warsh’s preferred measure to gauge underlying price pressures, worsened in the month with 51.3 per cent of the 199 PCE subcomponents rising above 3 per cent, up from 48.2 per cent in September," Nomura said.

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While recent strong foreign flows into India have been attributed to reverse-AI trade, broad-based earnings performance too has played its part.

"While uncertainties around the AI trade, geopolitics, global inflation and interest rates keep global markets on edge, strengthening earning momentum, multiyear low valuations across several sectors, resilient domestic macros, cooling crude oil prices from recent highs and robust FII inflows underpin our constructive outlook on India," MOFSL said in a note today.