The release follows SEBI’s November 20, 2026 consultation paper titled "Strengthening the Governance of Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs)".

SEBI stated that its consultation papers set out proposals only for provisions where a change is intended, and provisions without proposed changes are not included as proposals. According to the release, the consultation paper does not propose any change to the maximum age limit of 65 years applicable to MII managing directors — a point SEBI noted was also stated on its social media handles.

Instead, the MD-related proposals in the consultation paper deal only with their term and tenure within a single MII and across MIIs. The paper also provides that a Public Interest Director (PID), MD, or Executive Director (ED) holding office when the amendments take effect will continue in office until the end of their ongoing term.

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Any decision on the proposals will come only after public consultation. Public and stakeholder comments and suggestions are open through December 11, 2026, via the online public comments form on the SEBI website, and the regulator asked media and stakeholders to consult the paper's text on its website when reporting on the proposals.