Zia described the shift as a "temporary operational adjustment" driven by a "challenging environment" and soaring jet fuel prices, asking workers for "patience and flexibility".

Confirming the report, AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Bo Lingam said the adjustment aligns internal payroll processes and does not alter employees' total salary entitlements, which will continue to be paid in full.

“We remain committed to ensuring our employees are supported throughout the process and will communicate any further changes directly to our Allstars,” Lingam said in a statement, using the airline's internal term for its staff. "We recognise that any change to the usual payment schedule may require adjustment for our Allstars and we appreciate their understanding and patience as we complete this transition," he added.

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The cash-preservation measures come as mounting fuel expenses and foreign exchange losses weigh heavily on the carrier, which employs roughly 26,000 people across Asia. On November 23, AirAsia reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, and its shares have fallen more than 70% this year.

Elsewhere in the group, AirAsia Philippines is trimming its workforce under sustained cost pressures. The AirAsia Philippines Pilots' Union filed a strike notice after 90 pilots were retrenched on November 26.