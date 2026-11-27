At the centre of this proposition is NVIDIA’s RTX Spark N1X platform, backed by up to 128GB of unified memory. The price is certainly steep, but HP is making a specific bet on what high-performance personal computing could look like as more users work with AI.

What does HP’s ₹5.49 lakh laptop actually offer?

The OmniBook Ultra 16 starts at ₹5,49,999 in India. It is available to order through HP’s online store in Eclipse Grey, with shipments scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026. You can also get cashback of up to ₹40,000 using select bank cards.

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Its NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X platform combines a multi-core CPU with integrated Blackwell RTX graphics. The system supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5x unified memory and offers up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance, according to HP. It is built on NVIDIA’s CUDA platform and is designed for local AI development, running compatible models and agents, as well as resource-intensive creative work such as video editing and 3D rendering.

HP has also introduced a new consumer tower hinge and trunk thermal architecture to improve airflow and heat dissipation. The laptop has a metal chassis with an approximately 15.7mm rear profile.

A high-end OLED screen accompanies the AI hardware

The laptop features a 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.

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Other specifications include quad speakers, a haptic touchpad with gesture controls for volume and brightness, and a 5MP IR camera. You also get a 99Wh battery, Wi-Fi 7 and a 140W GaN charger in the box.

For connectivity, HP has included two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader. The bigger question for buyers will be whether local AI computing and the hardware supporting it justify spending this much on a laptop.