MUST READ | Elon Musk again questions Starlink delay in India: 'Licensed in 165 countries, complying with every single law'

“The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense,” Musk wrote. “On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole.”

Pushing for market competition

Insisting that healthy competition would ultimately benefit Indian consumers by expanding choice, Musk argued that Starlink’s entry would lower the profit margins of established telecom giants without driving them out of business. He added that market dynamics would naturally force SpaceX to adjust its pricing structure if Indian users found the service unaffordable.

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“The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does,” Musk said. “Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business.”

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Musk’s latest comments were prompted by a post from Aaron Burnett, CEO of Mach33 Financial Group, who challenged the widespread perception that broadband services are ubiquitous and cheap across India.

Burnett observed that while mobile data usage remains high at 30 to 40 GB per month, home fibre penetration is comparatively low despite average monthly consumption reaching nearly 300 GB. He suggested that an affordable alternative could spur widespread fixed broadband adoption across the country.

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Musk's earlier posts against Jio

The salvo is part of a growing pattern of public frustration expressed by Musk over delays in Starlink’s commercial roll-out. On Friday, Musk issued a sarcastic post addressing the industrialist as “Prime Minister Ambani,” accusing him of leveraging corporate clout to protect a market monopoly.

The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole. The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business. And, obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2026

“Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India,” Musk wrote. “Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?”

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Highlighting the broader socio-economic stakes, Musk emphasised that vast stretches of India still lack reliable internet connectivity. This deficit, he argued, restricts educational opportunities for children and prevents small businesses from participating in global trade.

Beyond connectivity, Musk noted that Starlink plays a critical role during natural disasters when traditional infrastructure collapses, adding that the service could help save the lives of “men, women and children” across India.

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The confrontation escalated further on October 10 when Musk shared news reports alleging financial and political ties involving Reliance-backed entities.

Reliance has refrained from making any public statement regarding Musk’s allegations.

Government on regulatory process

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified the government’s position on October 9, stating unequivocally that India does not permit monopolies in any sector. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress in Delhi, Scindia affirmed that the Department of Telecommunications maintains a technology-agnostic stance designed to ensure consumer choice in an open market.

“Let me set the record straight. For us, the Department of Telecommunications, we are technology agnostic... Our job is to be able to provide the bouquet of services to every single customer. It is for the customer to choose in a free market which service he or she prefers, and within that service bouquet, which company's service he or she prefers,” Scindia said.

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Scindia confirmed that satellite communication licenses have already been granted to three entities: Elon Musk’s Starlink, Reliance Jio’s Jio Satcom, and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, while Amazon’s Project Kuiper has also signaled interest.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Starlink India approval: Rajeev Chandrasekhar cites security concerns, asks Elon Musk to be patient

Addressing the timeline for commercial launch, the minister explained that the Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India are finalising satellite spectrum pricing. He reiterated that all licensed operators must satisfy mandatory security clearances and regulatory milestones before offering services to the public.

Pushing back against accusations of favoritism, the Ministry of Communications denied that commercial interests were stalling Starlink, confirming that all three licensed operators are moving through the exact same regulatory pipeline while undergoing security evaluations.