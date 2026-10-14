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Think ₹10 coins can't buy much? Telangana pastor turns 3 years of savings into a new Honda Activa

Think ₹10 coins can't buy much? Telangana pastor turns 3 years of savings into a new Honda Activa

His target was simple: save enough money to buy something useful for his family. Over three years, the habit added up to ₹1,23,000 — the equivalent of 12,300 coins of ₹10.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:24 PM IST
Think ₹10 coins can't buy much? Telangana pastor turns 3 years of savings into a new Honda ActivaTelangana pastor B Ravi Joseph buys a Honda Activa with Rs 10 coins saved over three years.

A 51-year-old Telangana pastor turned three years of everyday loose change into a new Honda Activa, paying the entire ₹1.23 lakh price in ₹10 coins. The unusual purchase has drawn attention in the Mancherial district and online, PTI reported.

B. Ravi Joseph, a resident of Luxettipet in Mancherial district, began setting aside ₹10 coins on October 10, 2023. He collected the coins received as change during routine purchases, including vegetables, groceries and other daily essentials.

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His target was simple: save enough money to buy something useful for his family. Over three years, the habit added up to ₹1,23,000 — the equivalent of 12,300 coins of ₹10.

MUST READ: Think small savings don't matter? This Telangana man bought a ₹1.1 lakh bike using only ₹10 coins

Family Had Doubts

Joseph continued saving despite concerns at home. Family members discouraged him after rumours circulated that ₹10 coins could lose their legal-tender status.

He, however, kept collecting the coins. The savings eventually reached the amount needed to buy a Honda Activa, a scooter he chose for family use.

12,300 Coins At Showroom

When Joseph arrived at the showroom, he brought the entire payment in ₹10 coins. Showroom staff reportedly spent nearly two hours counting the 12,300 coins before confirming the total of ₹1.23 lakh.

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The unusual payment for the purchase has attracted attention at the showroom as well as among locals.

According to the showroom manager, Joseph approached the dealership around 15 days ago to check whether it would accept ₹10 coins as payment for the scooter.

After the amount was verified, he completed the purchase and took delivery of the new Honda Activa. The dealership manager confirmed that Joseph later brought the coins to the showroom and collected the scooter.

DO CHECKOUT: Can hoarding ₹1, ₹2 and ₹5 coins land you in trouble? This Hathras case shows what could happen next

“Wanted Something Useful”

Joseph said he had painstakingly saved the coins from everyday transactions with the aim of buying something useful for his family.

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The story has since gone viral, with many viewing it as an example of patience and disciplined saving. The entire ₹1.23-lakh payment was made in ₹10 coins, rather than being partly paid through notes or digital transfer.

The purchase highlights how small, regular savings can accumulate into a substantial amount over time. Joseph’s ₹10-coin habit produced roughly ₹41,000 a year on average, enough to fund a family scooter without a loan or lump-sum withdrawal

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 2:24 PM IST
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