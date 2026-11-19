Along with becoming the world’s youngest qualified scuba diver, Ira set records for displaying the highest number of scuba diving hand signals in one minute, identifying the highest number of pieces of diving equipment underwater and covering the greatest distance underwater in one minute.

All three records were set in the category for participants below the teenage age group.

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Ira also set a record for identifying the highest number of marine animal species while scuba diving. Her sixth record was for setting the highest number of world records in a single day, with six separate records registered.

Ira is the daughter of Commander Sneh Budakoti and Commander Aditya Raut, both serving officers in the Indian Navy. She is a Class V student at Naval Children School in Karwar, Karnataka.

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Speaking about her achievement, Ira said, "Scuba diving underwater has been an exciting experience for me. I am happy that i could set these records at such a young age. I want to continue learning new things and exploring the underwater world more closely."

Originally from Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Ira is the granddaughter of retired Commander Ashok Rajaram Raut. Inspired by her parents, who serve in the Indian Navy, she took up scuba diving at a young age.

Her record for identifying marine species also highlights the opportunity for young people to learn more about marine life and the underwater world through adventure sports.