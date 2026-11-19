"Indian culture does not believe in 'khao, peeyo aur mauj karo'," the Prime Minister told the ministers, according to sources. He said promoting savings was crucial to ensuring that people who had escaped poverty did not fall back into it.

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We lifted 50 crore out of poverty, says Prime Minister

Modi highlighted India's achievement of lifting nearly 50 crore people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, describing it as a milestone worthy of a "national celebration".

However, he cautioned that lifting people out of poverty was only part of the challenge. Sustained efforts were needed to ensure that they did not slip back into deprivation, he said.

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The Prime Minister also recalled his first address in Parliament's Central Hall in 2014, when he described his government as "dedicated to the poor". He said the government's welfare initiatives had driven India's progress since then.

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Drug abuse must end to protect India's youth: PM

Drug abuse and internal security were among the other key issues discussed at the meeting. According to sources, the Prime Minister became emotional while speaking about drug abuse and stressed that the country's youth must be protected from it.

Speaking with a choked voice, Modi called for coordinated government action to eradicate the drug menace at its roots. He said that just as the country had tackled Naxalism, it could also overcome the drug problem.

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Modi warns against complacency over Naxalism

The Prime Minister cautioned ministers and officials against complacency and underlined the need to sustain efforts to ensure that Naxalism did not make a comeback.

Modi, who returned to the national capital late on Tuesday night after attending the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, also reviewed the progress of government schemes and the targets set during the Chintan Baithak held in September.

The meeting focused on protecting gains made in poverty reduction through savings and financial discipline, eradicating drug abuse through coordinated action, preventing the return of Naxalism, and assessing progress on government schemes and targets.