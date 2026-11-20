Despite receiving the news of his mother's death, CM Yogi continued with his scheduled engagements in Gorakhpur. It was not immediately clear whether he would travel to Uttarakhand to attend the last rites, as per PTI.

G C Badola, a member of the Panchur Gram Sabha, told PTI, “One of her sons is posted in Kotdwar and will reach the village by Friday evening. The last rites will likely be conducted at Phool Chatti Ghat near the village on Saturday, where the last rites of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father were also held.”

Soon after the passing away of Yogi Adityanath's mother, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a social media post, "A mother's affection, blessings, and tender love are life's most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family."

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उत्तर प्रदेश के आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी की पूज्य माताजी श्रीमती सावित्री देवी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। माँ का स्नेह, आशीर्वाद और ममता जीवन की सबसे अनमोल पूंजी होती है। उनका जाना परिवार के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। बाबा केदार से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें तथा माननीय योगी जी सहित समस्त शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! 🙏 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 20, 2026

Soon after the news of CM Yogi's mother's demise came, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said, "In this difficult hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the Hon'ble Chief Minister and all the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the Hon'ble CM and all family members the strength to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti."

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CM Yogi's father, Anand Singh Bisht, died in 2020, due to prolonged illness and his last rites were performed in Uttarakhand. Yogi Adityanath did not attend the funeral to coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions and his responsibilities as the Chief Minister.

(With agency inputs)